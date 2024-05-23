Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,291 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Block by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 443,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total value of $328,762.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,748,317.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 443,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,705,838.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,432 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of SQ opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

