Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,863 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBAG opened at $45.29 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.52.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

