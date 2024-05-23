Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Global-E Online stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

