Global Payments (GPN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $157.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $128.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $163.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $160.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/16/2024 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/27/2024 – Global Payments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $106.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.84%.

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

