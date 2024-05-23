GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.12

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $138.12 and last traded at $138.10, with a volume of 59790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.88.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $456,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $6,589,068.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,599,518.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,292 shares of company stock valued at $14,567,860. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 3,382.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 530,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 77.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in GoDaddy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $13,653,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.