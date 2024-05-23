Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 898,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.65% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $89,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.97 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

