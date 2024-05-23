Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on July 11th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

LON:GOOD opened at GBX 261 ($3.32) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.30. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 426 ($5.41). The stock has a market cap of £47.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,523.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Good Energy Group

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($14,885.61). In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £11,712 ($14,885.61). Also, insider Nemone Louise Wynn-Evans nee Bridges acquired 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £9,864.40 ($12,537.37). Insiders own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.