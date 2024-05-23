Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 229,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.96 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

