Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $277,000 Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,136,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 209,477 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,438,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $717,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

