Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

