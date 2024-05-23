Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 1,105 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,212,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total transaction of $404,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.45, for a total value of $1,418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,079.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,436,641. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

UTHR opened at $276.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.38. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $279.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

