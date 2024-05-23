Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 98,685 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,434,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,130,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,114,000.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.32). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

