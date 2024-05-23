Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,492 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

