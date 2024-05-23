Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 160 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Novartis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.65. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.