Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

