Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 485 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $261.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.24. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,160 shares of company stock worth $2,829,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

