Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Trading Up 4.6%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.99. Approximately 452,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,471,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GO. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,025 and have sold 507,920 shares valued at $13,397,454. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

