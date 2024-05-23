Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $86,000 Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $294.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75. Gambling.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 17.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

