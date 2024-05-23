Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after purchasing an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,526.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $469.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.62 and its 200 day moving average is $447.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

