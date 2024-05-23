Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 580 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 500,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $143.77 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

