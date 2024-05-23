Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 538.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $248.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $255.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

