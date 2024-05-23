Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $418,653,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.
CRH Price Performance
CRH stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.07. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $88.00.
CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRH Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.
About CRH
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
