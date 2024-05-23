Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American States Water were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in American States Water by 74.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 362,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,539,000 after purchasing an additional 155,180 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 21.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,409 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 1,651.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 112,718 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in American States Water by 199.5% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,805.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares in the company, valued at $416,578.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.43.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

