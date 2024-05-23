Independent Advisor Alliance Has $226,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,675,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,372 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,580,000 after buying an additional 1,737,380 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 75.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,748,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after buying an additional 1,614,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after buying an additional 1,330,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 401.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,519,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,663,000 after buying an additional 1,216,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

