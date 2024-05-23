Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $228,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 42.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $75.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $76.25.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,149. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

