Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $256,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $396.74 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $323.21 and a 12 month high of $400.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

