Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.27.
Read Our Latest Report on BLDR
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Builders FirstSource
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 High Beta Stocks to Beat a Low VIX
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Analog Devices Extends Rally: Signals Start to Cyclical Recovery
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- TJX Companies Can Hit New Highs; Double-Digit Upside to Follow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.