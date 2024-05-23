Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,760 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 122,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 102,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rajeev Syal sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $158,941.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 329,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

HBAN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

