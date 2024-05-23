Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 707 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AB. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AB opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $884.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

