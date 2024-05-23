Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 78 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in AON were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $284.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.98. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AON from $326.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.