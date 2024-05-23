ING Groep NV Buys 1,799 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 207.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.0 %

PSA stock opened at $283.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.04 and its 200 day moving average is $278.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

