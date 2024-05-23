ING Groep NV Has $950,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $316,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,428 shares of company stock worth $1,972,662. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

