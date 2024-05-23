ING Groep NV Purchases 600 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,170,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 90,359 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MHK. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

