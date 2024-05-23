ING Groep NV Sells 158,417 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ING Groep NV lowered its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158,417 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Hologic by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

