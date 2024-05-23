ING Groep NV Sells 8,159 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE stock opened at $230.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.81. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

