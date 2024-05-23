Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $14,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,369 shares of company stock valued at $26,831,251 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

IR opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

