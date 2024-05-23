Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $33,998.30 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTHM opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTHM. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Fathom in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

