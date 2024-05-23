Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Acquires $33,998.30 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of FTHM opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on FTHM. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
