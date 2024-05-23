Insider Buying: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Purchases A$10,740.77 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Ferguson acquired 611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$17.58 ($11.72) per share, with a total value of A$10,740.77 ($7,160.51).

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02.

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

QBE Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from QBE Insurance Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.30. QBE Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.