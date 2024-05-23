Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) CEO Buys $46,000.00 in Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) CEO William P. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,840. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SR Bancorp stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SR Bancorp
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SR Bancorp
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Rally is Far From Over, Neither is Volatility
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Global-e Online is a Must-Own eCommerce Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.