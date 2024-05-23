Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells 1,066 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Margaret Chow sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $29,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Margaret Chow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Margaret Chow sold 3,934 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $108,303.02.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Margaret Chow sold 10,000 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $305,300.00.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Couchbase stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.72. Couchbase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.97 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 44.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,014,000 after purchasing an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 204,396 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 107,962 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

