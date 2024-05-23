Insider Selling: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Sells C$13,500.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Golden Dawn Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of GOM opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

