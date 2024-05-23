Insider Selling: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Sells C$13,500.00 in Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.
Golden Dawn Minerals Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of GOM opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.93.
Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile
