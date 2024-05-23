Insider Selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director Sells $29,900.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

