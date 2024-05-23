Insteel Industries, Inc. (IIIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on June 28th

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $31.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $622.97 million, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. Insteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insteel Industries will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Company Profile

In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $61,980.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

