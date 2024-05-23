iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 282.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2,965.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

