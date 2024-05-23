iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520,521 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $79,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,610,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,734,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

