iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 20,255 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.