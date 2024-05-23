iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,534 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.95% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $92,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $188.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average of $170.24.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

