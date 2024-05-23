Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.23. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $70.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

