Jeffersonville Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Price Performance

JFBC opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

