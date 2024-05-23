JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (JEGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

JEGI stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 60.68. The stock has a market cap of £468.36 million, a P/E ratio of 591.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.77. JPMorgan European Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 84.80 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.50 ($1.40).

Get JPMorgan European Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.